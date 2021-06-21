Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day

By Gray News staff
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt shared pictures of his newborn twins in a Father’s Day Instagram post.

The fastest man in history is pictured with his partner Kasi Bennett in the photos. His twin sons, Saint Leo Bolt and Lightning Bolt, are sleeping peacefully beside them.

Also pictured center is the couple’s daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt. She arrived in 2020.

Bennett also shared another image to Instagram from the photoshoot, along with a Father’s Day message.

“Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

The track star owns the world records in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, as well as the 4 x 100-meter race with his Jamaica national teammates.

Bolt, 34, will not compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after participating in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 games.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a 17-year-old male has been recovered from Tipton Lake after he went under the...
Indiana DNR recovers body of 17-year-old at Tipton Lake
Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace just before 3 a.m. on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in south Louisville
LMPD says no one has been arrested so far.
Man fatally shot at Southland Terrace Shopping Center
Officers responded to reports of a person down at the intersection of Date Street and Dr. WJ...
Police: Man found dead in Louisville’s California neighborhood, foul play suspected
Donnie Fitch Jr. left behind three kids, including a 2-month-old girl. They’re pleading for the...
‘Come forward, turn yourself in’: Family pleads for answers as a father killed in double shooting

Latest News

A former FDA commissioner says the U.S. needs to think about a different vaccine delivery...
Biden's 4th of July vaccination goal in doubt
Storms become likely Monday afternoon.
FORECAST: Stormy day ahead with cooler weather coming
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 6/21 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 6/21 4AM
Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Photos: Usain Bolt welcomes twin boys