Coroner’s office looking for next of kin following 2 deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is looking to notify the families of two men who have died this month.

James E. Raley died Thursday. He was 73 years old.

According to a statement from the coroner’s office, he lived in the 1000 block of South 6th Street. He was found dead inside his home, though it’s not clear by whom.

Richard Stewart died on June 13. He was 74 years old.

A coroner’s statement indicated he lived in Louisville, in area code 40215, but no street address was available.

Both men died of natural causes.

Anyone with information about Raley or Stewart is urged to call Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight at (502) 574-1971.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.