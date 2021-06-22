Support Local Businesses
‘Don’t ignore me’: Louisville mother desperate for answers from LMPD nearly 3 years after son’s murder

By Faith King
Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some families who have lost a loved one have no confidence in law enforcement as homicides continue to happen in Louisville.

Stacy Biggers-Smith lost her son Robert on Dec. 18, 2018, when he was shot and killed on West Kentucky Street. Biggers-Smith said she has sent the Louisville Metro Police Department more than 100 emails since her son’s death.

“I haven’t heard nothing,” Biggers-Smith said. “I call, leave a message, don’t hear nothing.”

While many Louisville families whose loved ones were killed by gun violence want answers from police, Biggers-Smith said she just wants acknowledgment. She said she hasn’t heard from an LMPD detective working on her son’s case since Jan. 14, 2020.

Nearly three years after losing her son, Biggers-Smith is still grieving his loss. She said she wants the LMPD’s Homicide Unit to prevent his death from becoming a cold case.

“I just want answers from the department,” Biggers-Smith cried. “Don’t ignore me. He was my son. Don’t ignore me, tell me something. I just want to know something.”

