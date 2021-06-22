Double shooting at J. Alexander’s restaurant under investigation in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot in the parking lot of J. Alexander’s Redlands Grill near Oxmoor Center on Monday evening. Several cars were also hit by bullets.

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Oxmoor Court. The victims, a man and a woman, were leaving the restaurant when they were shot. Both were rushed to local hospitals for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Dozens of bullet casings were left behind in the parking lot after the shooting.

(Story continues below photo)

Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall after a shooting on June 21. (WAVE 3 News)

No suspect information has been released, and Ruoff urges anyone with information to come forward. Call (502) 574-LMPD to report any tips to investigators.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.