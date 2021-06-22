Support Local Businesses
Father accused of killing 7-week-old daughter

The father was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder-domestic violence.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Sarah Jackson
Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was charged following the death of his 7-week-old daughter.

Del’Shawn Banks, 23, was taken into custody on Monday evening, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said.

Ruoff said the case started in the 3000 block of Poplar Level Road at 7:15 p.m. on June 19.

Banks was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder-domestic violence.

This story will be updated.

