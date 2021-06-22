Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Cooler and drier on Tuesday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lower humidity arriving for Tuesday & Wednesday
  • Rain chances increase by late Friday into the weekend
  • No signs of 90s in the Earliest Alert Forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heaviest rain has moved out of the WAVE 3 News viewing area. We’ll see spotty showers tonight as the cold front continues to move south.

Lows will be in the 60s by Tuesday morning, with many in the 50s! Tuesday looks like a very comfortable day with low humidity, some sunshine, and highs only in the 70s. What a treat in June!

Tuesday night will feature some free air conditioning as lows get down into the 50s, so open up your windows and enjoy some energy savings!

Wednesday will be another great day with low humidity, sunshine, and highs only in the 70s and lower 80s.

The September-like weather won’t last long. By Thursday and Friday temperatures return to normal reaching the upper 80s. Showers and storms become likely next weekend with another cold front.

