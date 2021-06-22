Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Unusually cool the next two days

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • COOL BLAST: Highs and lows will remain quite a bit below normal until Thursday
  • WEEKEND STORMS: Much more of a humid setup this weekend with scattered thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Really nice setup today with sunshine and only a few passing clouds at times. The low humidity will make it feel awesome and highs only in the 70s don’t hurt!

Quite the cool night ahead with a few high-level clouds across the north late. The metro will cool into the mid-50s with the suburbs cooling down just a couple of degrees on either side of the 50-degree mark!

Wednesday will be another great day with low humidity, sunshine, and highs only in the 70s and lower 80s.

We’ll see mainly clear skies with lows in the 60s Wednesday night.

A sluggish cold front will crawl into the area this weekend into early next week. This will increase the coverage of thunderstorms as well as any flash flooding potential.

