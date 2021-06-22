Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog: 6/22

By Brian Goode
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Easy to forecast the next 48 hours with only some high clouds passing overhead at times and cool/dry weather ruling the weather maps.

Once we get that south wind back later Thursday and Friday, we start to get back into a summer setup. However, it is one that comes with quite the opposite storyline with high humidity and the risk for very slow-moving, heavy rain events.

In other words, enjoy the break ;)

The video attached covers the latest on that setup and an update to the overall summer theme...

