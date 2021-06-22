Grand Master Jay grand jury presentation delayed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A presentation in front of a grand jury trial with the leader of a self-proclaimed militia organization has been delayed.

John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as Grand Master Jay, is facing state and federal charges for allegedly pointing a gun at Louisville Metro Police officers and federal agents while in Louisville last September.

Johnson, as the leader of the Not F****** Around Coalition, or NFAC, organized his group to meet in Louisville to protest the death of Breonna Taylor. The visit was one of multiple last summer.

Documents and several eyewitness state Johnson had pointed an AR-style rifle at the officers.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Johnson’s attorney, David Lambertus, did not deny Johnson had pointed the rifle, but said Johnson did so to identify who was on the rooftop of downtown’s Commonwealth building.

In meetings prior to the incident, FBI Public Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force Sergeant Chris Lane said Johnson had been told multiple times officers would be on rooftops and to not point firearms, as it would be perceived as a threat.

The state charges were heard in court May 25, where Kentucky District Judge Eric Haner said the case would be moved forward to a grand jury after multiple pieces of evidence showed probable cause.

Johnson’s case in front of a grand jury was expected on June 21, but was delayed to the week of July 12 to allow further review.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.