Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four teenage passengers has been arrested again for two separate incidents over the weekend.

Herbert Lee, 29, was arrested early Saturday morning on Baxter Avenue around 1 a.m. after allegedly stealing a gun and being in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Court documents reveal Lee was later released from Metro Corrections.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Lee was arrested once again after an incident at Mall St. Matthews.

According to an arrest slip, an officer recognized Lee off of a wanted poster and tried to question him within the mall. Lee then took off and continued to flee the officer even after being asked to stop.

Police said Lee then tossed a gun into the bushes outside of the mall before he was apprehended, the report states.

Lee was arraigned in court Monday and charged with having a stolen gun, tampering with evidence and evading police.

Multiple charges against Lee have been filed in previous years, according to court documents.

Back in December 2008, Lee had been charged with second-degree manslaughter after crashing a stolen car near Noe Middle School while fleeing police. The crash killed four teenage passengers.

Lee, who was 16 at the time, was sentenced as a juvenile to a year in prison.

After being released from custody in December 2011, he was arrested six months later after driving a car stolen from the Louisville International Airport. The charge carried a three-year sentence.

Lee was then arrested in 2014 for driving another stolen car and leading police on a chase. After being apprehended, Lee then kicked out the window of a police cruiser, facing additional charges.

In 2019, Lee was arrested again for robbing a 15-year-old at gunpoint after meeting him to sell a car advertised on Facebook.

