J. Alexander’s shooting under investigation in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot in St. Matthews Monday evening in the parking lot of J. Alexander’s Redlands Grill near Oxmoor Center.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Oxmoor Court. A WAVE 3 News photographer said there was a heavy police presence at J. Alexander’s, and several bullet casings were littered in the parking lot.

(Story continues below photo)

Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall after a shooting on June 21. (WAVE 3 News)

At least one person was hurt in the shooting, according to Metrosafe, but the extent of their injuries and if they were brought to the hospital has not been revealed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Call (502) 574-LMPD to report any tips to investigators.

