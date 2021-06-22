Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kindred Healthcare bought by Tennessee-based company

Tennessee-based company LifePoint Health is acquiring Kindred Healthcare. The transaction...
Tennessee-based company LifePoint Health is acquiring Kindred Healthcare. The transaction should be completed by the end of this year.(Kindred Healthcare)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s largest employers, Kindred Healthcare, has been purchased by a new company.

Tennessee-based company LifePoint Health is acquiring the transitional care company, which was confirmed by CEO of Kindred Healthcare Ben Breier. The transaction should be completed by the end of this year.

It will continue to operate under the Kindred name, will be led by Kindred’s management team, and the Kindred Support Center will remain in Louisville.

Over the next three years, LifePoint Health plans to invest approximately $1.5 billion into Kindred. Additionally, the company plans on offering more healthcare services without increasing costs for its patients.

Breier released the following statement regarding the buyout:

“This transaction validates Kindred’s strategy of transforming Kindred into the country’s leading specialty hospital company, and this is a natural next step in our evolution.

We believe partnering with LifePoint will benefit our patients and their families, our team members, our joint venture partners, and our communities. The pandemic highlighted the value and importance of coordinating care across the healthcare continuum, especially when treating the most medically complex patients. Kindred and LifePoint will leverage our combined resources and complementary capabilities to further improve patient care across the healthcare continuum. We also believe combining our companies will create new opportunities for growth and professional development for Kindred team members. Kindred and LifePoint share similar values and cultures, a record of delivering compassionate, quality care that improves patient outcomes, and a commitment to embracing partnerships that enhance access to value-based healthcare services in underserved communities.

Following completion of the transaction, which we expect in the fourth quarter of 2021, we will continue to operate under the Kindred brand name, we will be led by Kindred’s management team, and the Kindred Support Center will maintain an important presence in Louisville.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guillermo Valdes de Lombillio Chavez
‘The victim is my brother’: Murder charge filed after man found dead between vehicles
Two people were hurt in a shooting at J. Alexander's on Oxmoor Court, according to Metrosafe.
Double shooting at J. Alexander’s restaurant under investigation in Louisville
LMPD says no one has been arrested so far.
Man fatally shot at Southland Terrace Shopping Center
The man shot and killed over the weekend in a Shively neighborhood shopping center has been...
Man shot and killed in Southland Terrace Shopping Center identified
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave

Latest News

Your Money
Your Money: Amazon Prime Day; summer camps; personal finance
Unemployed Kentuckians will continue to receive the additional $300 pandemic benefits, in...
Beshear to offer back to work bonus instead of cutting off extra $300 unemployment benefits
Governor Andy Beshear has a plan to get unemployed Kentuckians back to work, but childcare...
Beshear to offer back to work bonus instead of cutting off extra $300 unemployment benefits
Two years after fire, Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling returns to St. Matthews