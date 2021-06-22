Support Local Businesses
Louisville activist reported missing

Quintez Brown
Quintez Brown(LMPD)
By Sarah Jackson
Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville activist has been reported missing.

Quintez Brown, 20, was last seen around 4 p.m. on June 19, according to Louisville Metro police.

Brown is described as being 6′1′' tall and weighing 140 pounds. Police said he recently shaved his head and beard.

Brown may be driving a blue 2005 Nissan Sentra with Kentucky license plate number 827 ABK.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD.

