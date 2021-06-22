Metro Council approves amendments to Fischer’s budget with focus on public safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer’s ambitious budget proposal is set to get a vote this Thursday following a series of amendments that increase spending for public safety among other provisions.

In a unanimous vote Monday, the Metro Council Budget Committee chose to make additional investments in Fischer’s spending plan. With an “improved revenue forecast,” the amended budget actually reduces proposed borrowing by over $10 million compared to the original $986 million proposed budget.

It also places an additional focus on public safety, appropriating more than $9 million for increased pay at LMPD, Metro Corrections, EMS, and Louisville Fire, subject to contract negotiations.

“We can’t keep losing LMPD officers a the rate we’re losing them, and having better pay is the way to have a better police force,” Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9th District, said.

The amended budget includes the proposed $2.9 Million for a pilot 911 Prioritization and Deflection Project but moves the funding from LMPD to Emergency Services, which operates the 911 system. It also allocates $600,000 for a new “reconciliation” program to improve police-community relations and $1.5 million for the Jefferson County Attorney to fund legal services associated with the Department of Justice review of LMPD and Louisville Metro Government.

The budget committee also used amendments to increase funding for human services with the largest appropriations for $279,400 to Goodwill Industries of Kentucky’s “Another Way” program.

With $350,000 available in the amended budget, Metro Corrections will be allowed to eliminate revenue from inmate telephone calls, which will be put into effect no later than Dec. 31, 2021.

The spending plan will also provide additional funding for libraries, with $2 million for the renovation of the Portland Library, $500,000 to reopen for library services in the historic Carnegie library building in Parkland, and $1,040,000 in funds for Phase I of a library complex on Metro-owned property in the Fern Creek area, to replace a library closed as part of budget cuts two years ago.

The amended budget also adds millions of dollars for roads and sidewalk projects and deferred maintenance:

River Road Reconstruction ($2,250,000)

Ohio River Levee Trail Phase III ($937,500)

AB Sawyer Greenway ($600,000)

Dixie Highway Streetscape – Wilson Avenue to Maple Street ($350,000)

Olmsted Parkways Algonquin Parkway ($260,000)

Olmsted Parkways Southern Parkway ($90,000)

Ohio River Valley Northeast (ORVNE) segment of the Louisville Loop ($50,000)

Westport Road Improvements ($1,000,000)

Hikes Lane Repair ($850,000)

St. Anthony Church Road Sidewalk Project ($187,000)

Taylor Boulevard Crosswalk Improvements ($100,000)

Urton Lane Sidewalk Connection to Shelbyville Road ($50,000)

Brentlinger Lane Continuation ($350,000)

Demolition of obsolete LMPD Headquarters ($1,000,000)

Demolition of obsolete Fiscal Court Building ($1,400,000)

LMPD 7th Division Headquarters Improvements ($50,000)

Farnsley-Moreman Dock Restoration ($250,000)

Douglass Community Center Renovations ($100,000)

Locust Grove Renovations ($500,000)

