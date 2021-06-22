Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Metro Health says 53% of Louisville residents vaccinated

Louisvillians are being urged to get vaccinated to protect against variants, especially new...
Louisvillians are being urged to get vaccinated to protect against variants, especially new ones that haven’t gotten to Kentucky yet.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of this morning, Louisville Metro Public Health and and Wellness says a little over 1,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Louisville.

In total, 53% of Louisvillians (411,314) have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Dr. Sarah Moyer, the Chief Health Strategist, reminds people to get vaccinated because the spread of the virus in the city continues to be almost exclusively among unvaccinated individuals.

Moyer said it’s unclear whether or not this vaccine will turn into an annual thing, but for now it’s enough to get what’s available. Moyer is still hopeful the vaccine hesitancy that has plagued certain communities is a hurdle that be avoided, with the help of community partners.

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, the Interim Medical Director, adds that pregnant women who receive the vaccines continue to show no negative signs in childbirth.

Moyer is also urging Louisvillians to get vaccinated to protect against variants, especially new ones that haven’t gotten to Kentucky yet.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt in a shooting at J. Alexander's on Oxmoor Court, according to Metrosafe.
Double shooting at J. Alexander’s restaurant under investigation in Louisville
Guillermo Valdes de Lombillio Chavez
‘The victim is my brother’: Murder charge filed after man found dead between vehicles
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
The man shot and killed over the weekend in a Shively neighborhood shopping center has been...
Man shot and killed in Southland Terrace Shopping Center identified
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave

Latest News

Tennessee-based company LifePoint Health is acquiring Kindred Healthcare. The transaction...
Kindred Healthcare bought by Tennessee-based company
There is a severe blood shortage in hospitals across the country, and supplies are dangerously...
Severe blood shortage could delay life-saving transplant surgeries
The University of Louisville announced Monday it has received an additional $11.3 million in...
UofL receives $11.3 million in renewed funding for liver research center
Across the U.S., vaccination rates remain the same, despite warnings about the Delta variant,...
Health Minute: COVID vaccination rates remain the same