Metro Health says 53% of Louisville residents vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of this morning, Louisville Metro Public Health and and Wellness says a little over 1,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Louisville.

In total, 53% of Louisvillians (411,314) have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Dr. Sarah Moyer, the Chief Health Strategist, reminds people to get vaccinated because the spread of the virus in the city continues to be almost exclusively among unvaccinated individuals.

Moyer said it’s unclear whether or not this vaccine will turn into an annual thing, but for now it’s enough to get what’s available. Moyer is still hopeful the vaccine hesitancy that has plagued certain communities is a hurdle that be avoided, with the help of community partners.

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, the Interim Medical Director, adds that pregnant women who receive the vaccines continue to show no negative signs in childbirth.

Moyer is also urging Louisvillians to get vaccinated to protect against variants, especially new ones that haven’t gotten to Kentucky yet.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.