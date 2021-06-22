Providence baseball wins Indiana 2A State Championship

(WAVE) - The Providence High School (23-7) baseball team beat Eastside High School (26-7) 4-0 on Monday night in the 2A State Championship game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Casey Kaelin drove in the only run the Pioneers would need in the first. His double down the third base line scores Western Kentucky commit Eli Watson for a 1-0 Providence lead.

Kaelin added another RBI double in the third. This one scored Ray Reisinger to make it 2-0.

The win was the 13th straight for Providence and it is the Pioneers second state championship. They also won it all in 2016.

Eastside is in Butler, Indiana, just north of Fort Wayne.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.