Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Providence baseball wins Indiana 2A State Championship

Providence baseball wins Indiana 2A State Championship
Providence baseball wins Indiana 2A State Championship(Bally Sports Indiana)
By Kent Taylor
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - The Providence High School (23-7) baseball team beat Eastside High School (26-7) 4-0 on Monday night in the 2A State Championship game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Casey Kaelin drove in the only run the Pioneers would need in the first. His double down the third base line scores Western Kentucky commit Eli Watson for a 1-0 Providence lead.

Kaelin added another RBI double in the third. This one scored Ray Reisinger to make it 2-0.

The win was the 13th straight for Providence and it is the Pioneers second state championship. They also won it all in 2016.

Eastside is in Butler, Indiana, just north of Fort Wayne.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guillermo Valdes de Lombillio Chavez
‘The victim is my brother’: Murder charge filed after man found dead between vehicles
Two people were hurt in a shooting at J. Alexander's on Oxmoor Court, according to Metrosafe.
Double shooting at J. Alexander’s restaurant under investigation in Louisville
LMPD says no one has been arrested so far.
Man fatally shot at Southland Terrace Shopping Center
The man shot and killed over the weekend in a Shively neighborhood shopping center has been...
Man shot and killed in Southland Terrace Shopping Center identified
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave

Latest News

Three items from Cincinnati Reds legend and Baseball Hall of Fame member Johnny Bench are not...
Johnny Bench artifacts on display at Louisville Slugger Museum
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place in Tokyo, Japan from July 23 to August 8, 2021...
Ballard grad qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Trinity Baseball wins 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Title
Trinity romps by McCracken for school’s first baseball title
Climbing will be featured in Tokyo.
Climbing, other sports set to debut at Tokyo Olympics