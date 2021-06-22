Quintez Brown: Louisville activist reported missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville activist has been reported missing.

Quintez Brown, 20, was last seen around 4 p.m. on June 19, according to Louisville Metro police.

Brown is described by LMPD as being 6′1′' tall and weighing 140 pounds. A missing poster circulating says Brown is 5′10′' and 180 pounds.

A missing poster about Brown is circulating online. (Family photo)

Police said he recently shaved his head and beard.

Brown may be driving a blue Nissan Sentra with Kentucky license plate number 827 ABK.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.