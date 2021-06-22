Support Local Businesses
Redevelopment planned for St. Matthews shopping center

A St. Matthews shopping center that condemned following a partial roof collapse will be revamped.
By Sarah Jackson
Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A St. Matthews shopping center that condemned following a partial roof collapse will be revamped.

Kaden Companies purchased the center, called the Galleria of St. Matthews, located at 4101 Oeschli Avenue.

“We are thrilled to work on the redevelopment of the site,” Kaden Companies executive vice president Alexander Blieden said. “St. Matthews is one of the highest barrier to entry markets in the city. The positioning of the site will give us an opportunity to cultivate a unique mix of restaurant, retail, medical, and service-oriented tenants. We anticipate beginning construction before year-end.”

The center includes 23,000 square feet of retail space and a proposed second floor with 4,000 to 10,000 office or medical space, according to Kaden Companies.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

