Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star

The former Apollo High School and University of Kentucky star spilled some interesting gossip on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday.

With the topic du jour in sports revolving around paying NCAA athletes, Patrick asked Chapman what the biggest offer was that he received as a high school phenom.

“I would say just a flat $500,000 in escrow that I’d get when I get out,” he told Patrick. “Think about that. That’s insane.”

Patrick followed up by asking if the offer was made directly to Chapman, which he denied. Chapman also never disclosed from whom the offer came.

“It wasn’t to me,” he said. “It was for sure through my parents or my coaches.”

Chapman first said he didn’t know what he would have said to such an offer, then quickly changed course.

“I know what I would have said -- I would have immediately told my dad, told my mom, and see what they were gonna say,” he said.

Without naming names, our buddy @RexChapman told us that the biggest offer he received during the College Recruitment process was "$500,000 in escrow for when he got out".



For Rex's full appearance: https://t.co/J2yW6U6hNw pic.twitter.com/c9iTg0PeZG — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 22, 2021

Chapman was named Mr. Basketball as a high school senior, also earning McDonald’s All-American honors. He averaged 16 points per game as a UK freshman, and 19 points as a sophomore before declaring himself eligible for the NBA draft. Chapman played 12 injury-marred NBA seasons and averaged 14.6 points in 666 career games.

Chapman battled through an addiction to painkillers and even an arrest for stealing from an electronics store, and has spent the last several years podcasting and entertaining his more than 1M Twitter followers.

