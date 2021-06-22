Support Local Businesses
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star

Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky elementary school in this 2019 file photo. (Source: WKYT)(WKYT)
By John P. Wise
Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Remember when Rex Chapman was one of America’s most sought-after high school basketball players?

The former Apollo High School and University of Kentucky star spilled some interesting gossip on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday.

With the topic du jour in sports revolving around paying NCAA athletes, Patrick asked Chapman what the biggest offer was that he received as a high school phenom.

“I would say just a flat $500,000 in escrow that I’d get when I get out,” he told Patrick. “Think about that. That’s insane.”

Patrick followed up by asking if the offer was made directly to Chapman, which he denied. Chapman also never disclosed from whom the offer came.

“It wasn’t to me,” he said. “It was for sure through my parents or my coaches.”

Chapman first said he didn’t know what he would have said to such an offer, then quickly changed course.

“I know what I would have said -- I would have immediately told my dad, told my mom, and see what they were gonna say,” he said.

Watch the interview below:

(Story continues below the video)

Chapman was named Mr. Basketball as a high school senior, also earning McDonald’s All-American honors. He averaged 16 points per game as a UK freshman, and 19 points as a sophomore before declaring himself eligible for the NBA draft. Chapman played 12 injury-marred NBA seasons and averaged 14.6 points in 666 career games.

Chapman battled through an addiction to painkillers and even an arrest for stealing from an electronics store, and has spent the last several years podcasting and entertaining his more than 1M Twitter followers.

