Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Schnatter, Papa John’s argue over confidentiality in latest lawsuit hearing

Confidentiality was the focus Tuesday of a federal court hearing in the lawsuit Papa John’s...
Confidentiality was the focus Tuesday of a federal court hearing in the lawsuit Papa John’s founder John Schnatter (seen above in file photo) has filed against the company’s former ad agency. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Confidentiality was the focus Tuesday of a federal court hearing in the lawsuit Papa John’s founder John Schnatter has filed against the company’s former ad agency.

Schnatter claims that 247 Group, doing business as Laundry Service, breached a contract by allegedly leaking a recording of the 2018 conference call that ultimately led to Schnatter’s downfall.

Papa John’s, which is not directly involved in the lawsuit, wants a blanket confidentiality agreement before handing over subpoenaed documents.

247 says it can’t agree to that without knowing what’s in the documents.

Papa John’s fears Schnatter, who founded the global pizza chain in Jeffersonville, Ind., in 1984, will post sensitive information on social media or his personal website, as he did with the recording of that conference call.

Over the past couple of years, Schnatter has given interviews that the company claims have included false allegations that could damage Papa John’s.

“During these interviews, Mr. Schnatter has repeatedly asserted, without any evidence, that Papa John’s and several of his directors and officers, all of whom he has named specifically, and repeatedly, were part of this conspiracy to oust him,” an attorney for Papa John’s said Tuesday.

The judge suggested both sides work out some type of language in an agreement, saying the documents would only be used for the court case.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt in a shooting at J. Alexander's on Oxmoor Court, according to Metrosafe.
Double shooting at J. Alexander’s restaurant under investigation in Louisville
Guillermo Valdes de Lombillio Chavez
‘The victim is my brother’: Murder charge filed after man found dead between vehicles
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
The fence around the Algonquin pool has been patched up after vandalism incidents.
Algonquin Pool vandalism has deeper meaning, neighbors say

Latest News

Tennessee-based company LifePoint Health is acquiring Kindred Healthcare. The transaction...
Kindred Healthcare bought by Tennessee-based company
your money
Your Money: Phocus; Liquor Barn; chip shortage
Your Money
Your Money: Amazon Prime Day; summer camps; personal finance
Unemployed Kentuckians will continue to receive the additional $300 pandemic benefits, in...
Beshear to offer back to work bonus instead of cutting off extra $300 unemployment benefits