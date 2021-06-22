Schnatter, Papa John’s argue over confidentiality in latest lawsuit hearing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Confidentiality was the focus Tuesday of a federal court hearing in the lawsuit Papa John’s founder John Schnatter has filed against the company’s former ad agency.

Schnatter claims that 247 Group, doing business as Laundry Service, breached a contract by allegedly leaking a recording of the 2018 conference call that ultimately led to Schnatter’s downfall.

Papa John’s, which is not directly involved in the lawsuit, wants a blanket confidentiality agreement before handing over subpoenaed documents.

247 says it can’t agree to that without knowing what’s in the documents.

Papa John’s fears Schnatter, who founded the global pizza chain in Jeffersonville, Ind., in 1984, will post sensitive information on social media or his personal website, as he did with the recording of that conference call.

Over the past couple of years, Schnatter has given interviews that the company claims have included false allegations that could damage Papa John’s.

“During these interviews, Mr. Schnatter has repeatedly asserted, without any evidence, that Papa John’s and several of his directors and officers, all of whom he has named specifically, and repeatedly, were part of this conspiracy to oust him,” an attorney for Papa John’s said Tuesday.

The judge suggested both sides work out some type of language in an agreement, saying the documents would only be used for the court case.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.