VIDEO: Zoneton Fire searching for man who stole firehouse trailer
Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who stole a trailer from its firehouse early Monday morning.
The department posted video of the incident on Facebook Tuesday. They state a man driving an older model Dodge Ram entered into the back parking lot of firehouse from Lodie Lane around 4:22 a.m. Monday morning.
Zoneton said the man, as seen in pictures from security footage, stole one of the firehouse’s utility trailers and then left.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the Pioneer Village Police Department at (502) 957-3800.
