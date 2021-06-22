Support Local Businesses
VIDEO: Zoneton Fire searching for man who stole firehouse trailer

Zoneton Fire said a man driving an older model Dodge Ram entered into the back parking lot of...
Zoneton Fire said a man driving an older model Dodge Ram entered into the back parking lot of firehouse from Lodie Lane around 4:22 a.m. Monday morning.(Zoneton Fire Protection District - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who stole a trailer from its firehouse early Monday morning.

The department posted video of the incident on Facebook Tuesday. They state a man driving an older model Dodge Ram entered into the back parking lot of firehouse from Lodie Lane around 4:22 a.m. Monday morning.

Members of the Zoneton community, we need your help!!! At approximately 4:22 a.m. on Monday June 21, 2021 a male driving an older model Dodge Ram entered our back parking lot from Lodie Lane and stole a utility trailer that is stored behind the firehouse. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Pioneer Village Police Department at 502-957-3800. More pictures and videos are in the comments.

Posted by Zoneton Fire Protection District on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Zoneton said the man, as seen in pictures from security footage, stole one of the firehouse’s utility trailers and then left.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the Pioneer Village Police Department at (502) 957-3800.

