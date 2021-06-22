Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary party starts Oct. 1

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is planning an 18-month celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary.

All four parks at the Lake Buena Vista, Florida, resort will take part in “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” beginning Oct. 1, Disney announced Tuesday.

On Oct. 1, 1971, the resort opened to guests, culminating years spent planning and developing Walt Disney’s “magical dream,” officials said in a statement announcing the celebration. Since then, the vacation destination has expanded from Magic Kingdom, to include EPCOT, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. The resort also includes multiple themed hotels, water parks and Disney Springs, a shopping and restaurant venue.

The celebration will include a new nighttime show called “Disney Enchantment,” at the Magic Kingdom. The show will have enhanced lighting, fireworks and immersive projection effects that extend from the Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A.

EPCOT will feature “Harmonious,” a show at the World Showcase Lagoon which the statement said is “one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park.” The show will feature new interpretations of classic Disney songs, reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists from around the world.

At Animal Kingdom, “Disney KiteTails” will feature performers flying windcatchers and kites at the Discovery River to the beat of favorite Disney songs.

All the favorite Disney characters — including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto and Chip ‘n’ Dale — will be part of a collection of special golden sculptures debuting at all four parks Oct. 1. Guests will be able to interact in surprising ways with the 50 characters featured in the “Disney Fab 50,” the statement said.

Characters will also be dressed in sparkling custom-made costumes for this special occasion.

Another special feature on Oct. 1 is the opening of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in EPCOT. This ride will take guests into the flavorful world of Disney and Pixar’s “Ratatouille.” A new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, also debuts Oct. 1 at EPCOT.

The celebration will also feature “Beacons of Magic” each night at all four parks. Cinderella’s castle will illuminate Magic Kingdom with pixie dust. A warm light will emanate from the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom as magical fireflies gather to “usher in the magic of nature.” At Hollywood Studios, the Hollywood Tower Hotel “will be awash in a brilliance evoking the golden age of imagination and adventure.” And EPCOT will feature new lights that will shine across the reflective panels of Spaceship Earth, “connecting to one another in a symbol of optimism resembling stars in a nighttime sky.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt in a shooting at J. Alexander's on Oxmoor Court, according to Metrosafe.
Double shooting at J. Alexander’s restaurant under investigation in Louisville
Guillermo Valdes de Lombillio Chavez
‘The victim is my brother’: Murder charge filed after man found dead between vehicles
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
The man shot and killed over the weekend in a Shively neighborhood shopping center has been...
Man shot and killed in Southland Terrace Shopping Center identified
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave

Latest News

Pleasant weather reigns for the middle of the week with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.
FORECAST: Cool, less humid mid-week
Police released surveillance video showing 43-year-old Jose Montanez with a gun. (Source:...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest suspect who waved gun at bystanders, officers
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has the latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, June 22, 2021
Police released surveillance video showing 43-year-old Jose Montanez with a gun. (Source:...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest suspect who waved gun at bystanders, officers