3-car crash on Gene Snyder Freeway under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A three-car crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway injured at least three people Tuesday evening north of Shelbyville Road.

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near Old Henry Road. A vehicle changed lanes too quickly and slammed into a second car, which struck a third car, causing a rollover.

Three people were rushed to the hospital after officers responded to the crash site. Ruoff said their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Traffic is blocked on the freeway heading northbound as the scene is cleared.

