Bats draw 10,131 on Re-Opening Night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Michael De Leon delivered a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th to give the Louisville Bats at 9-5 win over Indianapolis on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

The team billed that game as Re-Opening Night. It was their first game at full capacity since Labor Day of 2019, a span of 660 days.

The announced attendance was 10,131. It was the largest Tuesday night crowd since the club drew 10,639 on July 3, 2018.

There was a fireworks show following the walk-off win.

The Bats and Indians face off again on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Reds top prospect Hunter Greene will get the start. He hit 104 on the radar gun in his first Triple A start last week at Omaha.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.