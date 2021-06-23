Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Free air conditioning overnight; pleasant Wednesday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Pleasant weather continues Wednesday
  • Rain chances increase by late Friday into the weekend
  • More normal with warmer temps & scattered storms next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only a few clouds overnight, otherwise we’re under a clear sky with cool temperatures. Lows will tip to the coolest we’ve seen since late May with readings in the 50s for most, 40s for some.

Wednesday will be another gorgeous day as sunshine and low humidity combine for an almost fall-like afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday night will be another mild one with lows in the 50s and 60s underneath mostly clear skies.

Thursday is a much warmer day as temperatures surge back into the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be partly sunny in the afternoon and it’ll stay dry through the day.

Temperatures climb back into the upper 80s for the end of the week. Rain chances will be scattered late Friday and again Saturday with a slightly better chance on Sunday. Those that see the rain this weekend could experience heavy rainfall amounts. We’ll be tracking the amounts and timing as we get closer.

