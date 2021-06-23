FORECAST: Gradual warm-up to end the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAVY RAIN: We’ll gradually enter a stormy pattern through the weekend with very heavy downpours possible

WARM/MUGGY: Expect highs to average 87-90° starting Thursday into the weekend; muggy nights expected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be a few clouds overhead throughout the day as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s and the humidity remains low. Tonight will be another mild one with lows in the 50s and 60s underneath mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be a much warmer day as temperatures return to the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy in the afternoon as we stay dry through the day.

We’ll see a few clouds late Thursday. Look up to see the Full Strawberry Moon. Overnight lows fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Friday, especially in areas west of I-65. We’ll keep rain in the forecast through the weekend and into next week.

