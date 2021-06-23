Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: One more less-humid day ahead; enjoy it!

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAVY RAIN: We will slowly enter a stormy pattern through the weekend with very heavy downpours at play
  • WARM/MUGGY: Expect highs to average 87-90° starting Thursday into the weekend; muggy nights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few passing clouds today will make for a pretty sky at times. Humidity will remain low but temperatures will start to drifting back to the 80s.

Wednesday night will be another mild one with lows in the 50s and 60s underneath mostly clear skies.

Thursday is a much warmer day as temperatures surge back into the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be partly sunny in the afternoon and it’ll stay dry through the day.

A few clouds late Thursday; Look up for the Full Strawberry Moon. Overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 6/23 3AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 6/23 3AM

Most Read

Two people were hurt in a shooting at J. Alexander's on Oxmoor Court, according to Metrosafe.
Double shooting at J. Alexander’s restaurant under investigation in Louisville
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
Late Monday night, a woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Dixie Highway to help...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash identified
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
Del’Shawn Banks, 23, was taken into custody June 21 on a murder - domestic violence charge...
Louisville father charged with killing 7-week-old daughter

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 6/23 3AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 6/23 3AM
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog: 6/22
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/22
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/22
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/21