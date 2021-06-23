FORECAST: One more less-humid day ahead; enjoy it!

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAVY RAIN: We will slowly enter a stormy pattern through the weekend with very heavy downpours at play

WARM/MUGGY: Expect highs to average 87-90° starting Thursday into the weekend; muggy nights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few passing clouds today will make for a pretty sky at times. Humidity will remain low but temperatures will start to drifting back to the 80s.

Wednesday night will be another mild one with lows in the 50s and 60s underneath mostly clear skies.

Thursday is a much warmer day as temperatures surge back into the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be partly sunny in the afternoon and it’ll stay dry through the day.

A few clouds late Thursday; Look up for the Full Strawberry Moon. Overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.