Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI

Late Monday night, a woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Dixie Highway to help someone in a traffic accident.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie Highway late Monday night.

The victim, 50-year-old Angela Cecil, was from Radcliff, according to a Jefferson County deputy coroner.

Stephen Brown Jr.
Stephen Brown Jr.(LMDC)

The crash happened after a truck made an abrupt U-turn on Dixie Highway outside of the Gene Snyder around 11 p.m., LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. Another driver swerved out of the way but flipped into a ditch. When Cecil stopped and tried to help, she was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

Ruoff said what happened to the victim is a good reminder that people helping in dangerous situations should remember to keep their own safety in mind.

“We just urge the public to use the utmost regard for their own safety before they try to render aid to anyone else,” Ruoff said. “It’s a very noble thing to do, but you have to use extreme caution, and it is really sad that this has happened.”

The driver of the truck who made the U-turn, identified by LMPD as Stephen Brown Jr., was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Brown told police he was drinking beer before the crash. His arrest report states he failed a sobriety test and blew a 0.173 on a breathalyzer.

There have been no other charges in connection to the crash.

Ruoff said no other serious injuries were reported.

