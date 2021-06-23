Support Local Businesses
Iroquois Amphitheater announces Summer 2021 entertainment lineup

The lineup for Summer 2021 was announced Wednesday.
By Mike Fussell
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a year of lockdowns, many are ready to get out this summer.

The Iroquois Amphitheater announced Wednesday it will be helping people do that by offering live entertainment through September.

Some performances, like REO Speedwagon and Ani Difranco & the Indigo Girls, are already sold out.

The events start with boxing July 2.

Louisville’s Carlos Dixon will be defending his junior featherweight title in the amphitheater’s first attempt at live sports.

Dixon said he’s ready after a year of pandemic restrictions hampered his ability to fight.

“Not being able to do something that you love, being able to have something that was taken away from you that you had no power over,” Dixon said. “So, it was a good thing, a blessing all in disguise, I feel, because we were working and pushing the whole time. We didn’t really have any breaks. We had our foot completely on the gas pedal.”

Music headliners will kick off the next day on the third through September 26.

In the middle of that, live theater will return to the venue with a performance of the Wizard of Oz.

Iroquois amphitheater will be hosting live performances this summer.
Tickets are on sale right now.

The 9th annual Jack O’Lantern Spectacular will return at the end of September and last through Halloween. It’s format will return to a walking path, instead of a drive through event.

