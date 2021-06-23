Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

JCPS employees to receive stipend

For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to...
For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to Jefferson County Public School employees.
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to Jefferson County Public School employees.

JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio thanked employees in a letter saying, “You have played a role in making sure that our students are successful after the pandemic. Many of you have taken on extra responsibilities and gone above and beyond and will continue to always do what’s right for students.”

The one-time stipend was approved by the Jefferson County Board of Education and will be paid on the following schedule:

  • All active full-time and permanent part-time employees who have an active contract on July 1, 2021, and who are paid at least one contract day by August 20, 2021, will receive a one-time payment of $2,500 on September 17, 2021.
  • All full-time and permanent part-time employees active as of November 12, 2021, will receive a one-time payment of $1,250 on November 26, 2021.
  • All full-time and permanent part-time employees active as of May 6, 2022, will receive a one-time payment of $1,250 on May 27, 2022.

A 1.5% salary increase for full-time and permanent part-time employees that will take effect on July 1, 2022 was also approved by the board.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt in a shooting at J. Alexander's on Oxmoor Court, according to Metrosafe.
Double shooting at J. Alexander’s restaurant under investigation in Louisville
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
Late Monday night, a woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Dixie Highway to help...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash identified
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall...
‘I felt like I was in a Mafia, Chicago nightmare:’ J. Alexander’s shooting witness describes chaos inside restaurant

Latest News

Temperatures climb back into the upper 80s for the end of the week.
FORECAST: Gradual warm-up to end the week
Here's WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawana Andrew's latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday, June 23, 2021
6 am
Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021
your money
Your Money: Tide; Amazon; hybrid workforce