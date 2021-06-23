JCPS employees to receive stipend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to Jefferson County Public School employees.

JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio thanked employees in a letter saying, “You have played a role in making sure that our students are successful after the pandemic. Many of you have taken on extra responsibilities and gone above and beyond and will continue to always do what’s right for students.”

The one-time stipend was approved by the Jefferson County Board of Education and will be paid on the following schedule:

All active full-time and permanent part-time employees who have an active contract on July 1, 2021, and who are paid at least one contract day by August 20, 2021, will receive a one-time payment of $2,500 on September 17, 2021.

All full-time and permanent part-time employees active as of November 12, 2021, will receive a one-time payment of $1,250 on November 26, 2021.

All full-time and permanent part-time employees active as of May 6, 2022, will receive a one-time payment of $1,250 on May 27, 2022.

A 1.5% salary increase for full-time and permanent part-time employees that will take effect on July 1, 2022 was also approved by the board.

