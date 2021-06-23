Man dies from gunshot wound at Cox Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was found shot in a Louisville park died.

Officers were called to a report of a person down at Cox Park, located at 3730 River Road, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in a parking lot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Ruoff said it appeared the man was in his late teens. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

