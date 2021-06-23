Man shot in Dupont, ISP investigating

Dupont, Ind. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a shooting in Dupont.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was called around 4 am Tuesday.

They found a man who’d been shot in the front yard of a home on North John Deer Road.

The victim died there shortly after police arrived.

ISP says it started as a fight at the home that led to the shooting.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released at this time.

