Man shot in Dupont, ISP investigating
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dupont, Ind. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a shooting in Dupont.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was called around 4 am Tuesday.
They found a man who’d been shot in the front yard of a home on North John Deer Road.
The victim died there shortly after police arrived.
ISP says it started as a fight at the home that led to the shooting.
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released at this time.
