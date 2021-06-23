Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man shot in Dupont, ISP investigating

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(KOLO)
By Brett Martin
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dupont, Ind. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a shooting in Dupont.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was called around 4 am Tuesday.

They found a man who’d been shot in the front yard of a home on North John Deer Road.

The victim died there shortly after police arrived.

ISP says it started as a fight at the home that led to the shooting.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt in a shooting at J. Alexander's on Oxmoor Court, according to Metrosafe.
Double shooting at J. Alexander’s restaurant under investigation in Louisville
Late Monday night, a woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Dixie Highway to help...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall...
‘I felt like I was in a Mafia, Chicago nightmare:’ J. Alexander’s shooting witness describes chaos inside restaurant

Latest News

Birds across the South and Midwest are dying from an unusual and unexplained illness.
Hundreds of birds are dying without explanation in Kentucky and Indiana
The Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday that the National Collegiate Athletic Association...
Universities, student athletes past and present react to Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA
A task force of lawmakers met in Frankfort Tuesday with the goal of reforming the unemployment...
Task force begins to examine Kentucky unemployment system
Unemployment insurance fraud and labor shortages were the primary issues business owners said...
Task force begins to examine Kentucky unemployment system