Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Merle Smith, 1st Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, dies

Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and...
Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and Coast Guard Commandant Willard J. Smith at the Academy commencement, 1966. Smith Jr. was the first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy.(Source: U.S. Coast Guard photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy, Merle Smith Jr. has died. He was 76.

Smith’s wife says he died on June 16 of complications from Parkinson’s disease and COVID-19.

Smith commanded patrol boats in Vietnam, taught law classes at the academy in New London and retired from active-duty service with the rank of commander before joining the legal staff of submarine builder Electric Boat.

Academy superintendent Rear Adm. William Kelly said in an email to the campus community that Smith “served as a role model for countless cadets, faculty, and staff.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt in a shooting at J. Alexander's on Oxmoor Court, according to Metrosafe.
Double shooting at J. Alexander’s restaurant under investigation in Louisville
Late Monday night, a woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Dixie Highway to help...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall...
‘I felt like I was in a Mafia, Chicago nightmare:’ J. Alexander’s shooting witness describes chaos inside restaurant

Latest News

After battling cancer for the last seven years, Callen Tyson, 11, was surprised by getting to...
SuperChef creates ultimate surprise for young chef
FILE - In this June 17, 2021 file photo, conservatives gather on the steps of the Michigan...
Michigan Senate GOP probe: No systemic fraud in election
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris to visit US-Mexico border area regarding migration
It's still too early to know whether COVID booster shots will be necessary to prevent a new...
COVID booster shots may be necessary this year
This June 3, 2021 photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office shows Jared “Drake”...
Drake Bell pleads guilty to felony endangerment charge