Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Quintez Brown: Friends, family organize search parties to find missing Louisville activist

The 20-year-old was last seen around 4 p.m. on June 19, according to Louisville Metro police
By Stephen Goin
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family and friends of Quintez Brown want the community’s help to find the well-known Louisville activist. The 20-year-old was last seen around 4 p.m. on June 19, according to Louisville Metro Police Department investigators.

“Algonquin Pool was the last time he was seen,” Brown’s friend Antonio Taylor said. “You know he seemed to be not himself from what people were saying.”

Brown is described by LMPD as being 6′1′' tall and weighing 140 pounds, but a missing person’s flyer being distributed says Brown is 5′10′' and 180 pounds.

Brown also recently shaved his head and beard, according to LMPD. He may be driving a blue Nissan Sentra with Kentucky license plate number 827ABK.

A large search party met at duPont Manual High School Tuesday night, before taking the missing person’s flyers to east and west Louisville.

“It just shows how much he is loved in this community ... this young man was on a mission to serve his community, he had wonderful ideas about changing the world,” Brown said.

Brown, a rising UofL senior and Manual graduate, has interned for The Courier-Journal and been a prominent voice in Louisville’s protest movement for Breonna Taylor. In 2018, he spoke to WAVE 3 News, in support of students at his alma mater whose recorded conversations of former Principal Jerry Mayes led to his reassignment.

“Our biggest goal is to make sure students have a safe environment where they can learn and feel welcome,” Brown said. “Definitely, hope that the students know they’re empowered enough to create change.

Brown has also used his platform to call for police reform in Louisville and gun control at the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

Anyone with information on Brown is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD, or call Brown’s family at (502) 379-5108, (502) 938-7618, and (502) 936-3860.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt in a shooting at J. Alexander's on Oxmoor Court, according to Metrosafe.
Double shooting at J. Alexander’s restaurant under investigation in Louisville
Guillermo Valdes de Lombillio Chavez
‘The victim is my brother’: Murder charge filed after man found dead between vehicles
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
The fence around the Algonquin pool has been patched up after vandalism incidents.
Algonquin Pool vandalism has deeper meaning, neighbors say

Latest News

The LMPD anonymous tip line is (502) 574-LMPD
3-car crash on Gene Snyder Freeway under investigation
Late Monday night, a woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Dixie Highway to help...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash identified
A ribbon cutting event for the new psychiatric inpatient unit was hosted Tuesday morning at...
UofL Health opens inpatient unit offering psychiatric treatment for seniors
New city fleet building
New Madison city fleet building opens