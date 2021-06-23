Quintez Brown: Friends, family organize search parties to find missing Louisville activist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family and friends of Quintez Brown want the community’s help to find the well-known Louisville activist. The 20-year-old was last seen around 4 p.m. on June 19, according to Louisville Metro Police Department investigators.

“Algonquin Pool was the last time he was seen,” Brown’s friend Antonio Taylor said. “You know he seemed to be not himself from what people were saying.”

Brown is described by LMPD as being 6′1′' tall and weighing 140 pounds, but a missing person’s flyer being distributed says Brown is 5′10′' and 180 pounds.

Brown also recently shaved his head and beard, according to LMPD. He may be driving a blue Nissan Sentra with Kentucky license plate number 827ABK.

A large search party met at duPont Manual High School Tuesday night, before taking the missing person’s flyers to east and west Louisville.

“It just shows how much he is loved in this community ... this young man was on a mission to serve his community, he had wonderful ideas about changing the world,” Brown said.

Brown, a rising UofL senior and Manual graduate, has interned for The Courier-Journal and been a prominent voice in Louisville’s protest movement for Breonna Taylor. In 2018, he spoke to WAVE 3 News, in support of students at his alma mater whose recorded conversations of former Principal Jerry Mayes led to his reassignment.

“Our biggest goal is to make sure students have a safe environment where they can learn and feel welcome,” Brown said. “Definitely, hope that the students know they’re empowered enough to create change.

Brown has also used his platform to call for police reform in Louisville and gun control at the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

Anyone with information on Brown is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD, or call Brown’s family at (502) 379-5108, (502) 938-7618, and (502) 936-3860.

