SuperChef creates ultimate surprise for young chef

After battling cancer for the last seven years, Callen Tyson, 11, was surprised by getting to...
After battling cancer for the last seven years, Callen Tyson, 11, was surprised by getting to meet SuperChef Darnell Ferguson as part of his Best Day Ever.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For an 11-year-old from Richmond, Virginia, a visit to Louisville proved to be The Best Day Ever. It was sparked by some of the worst days for Callen Tyson, who was diagnosed with cancer at age 4.

Callen went under more than a dozen chemotherapy treatments. The past faded into the background when we was surprised by his idol.

While on high dose steroids, Katie Tyson, Callen’s mom, said he developed a tremendous appetite. Food became an obsession along with his favorite chef from his binge watching of cooking shows, SuperChef Darnell Ferguson.

“I just kind of liked his style,” Callen said, A lot of the food he made looked really good and I just kind of liked it.”

Callen said Ferguson was everything he imagined and more.

“I have to be better in person today,” Ferguson. “It’s easy to be good on tv when there’s only two people judging you.”

The Best Day Ever celebrates the anniversary of Callen’s remission. After spending the day cooking in the kitchen with Ferguson, Callena dn his family will head to Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory before attending tonight’s Louisville Bats game against Indianapolis.

The only thing left now is to top the day next year.

