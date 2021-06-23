Teenager in critical condition after being shot near GE Appliance Park

Support Local Businesses
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage boy was shot in a neighborhood near GE’s Appliance Park on Wednesday afternoon and is in critical condition, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Norbrook Drive off Fegenbush Lane. The victim was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment after officers responded.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

A WAVE 3 News crew is at the crime scene gathering more details. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

