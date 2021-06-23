Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UofL Health opens inpatient unit offering psychiatric treatment for seniors

A ribbon cutting event for the new psychiatric inpatient unit was hosted Tuesday morning at...
A ribbon cutting event for the new psychiatric inpatient unit was hosted Tuesday morning at UofL Health’s Frazier Rehabilitation Institute.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health’s Peace Hospital has opened up a new inpatient unit that will provide short-term psychiatric treatment for adults 55 and older.

A ribbon cutting event for the new psychiatric inpatient unit was hosted Tuesday morning at UofL Health’s Frazier Rehabilitation Institute.

The new 20-bed unit will provide treatment for a multiple mental health and substance use disorders for older adults. Peace Hospital’s Geriatric Inpatient Program will be located within Frazier Rehab Institute, which will offer behavioral health and physical health needs for patients.

“At our geriatric inpatient program, we will provide care for depression, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar and agitation associated with dementia and more,” Martha Mather, CAO of UofL Health Peace Hospital said in a release. “This is another example of the commitment UofL Health has made to providing high-quality mental health care for people at all stages of life.”

UofL Health said the new unit created 40 new jobs in Louisville, including a program director, outreach coordinator, nurses and more. More than $1 million went into the creation of the project.

With the new unit, Peace Hospital operates a total of 262 beds for children and adults in need of mental health treatment.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt in a shooting at J. Alexander's on Oxmoor Court, according to Metrosafe.
Double shooting at J. Alexander’s restaurant under investigation in Louisville
Guillermo Valdes de Lombillio Chavez
‘The victim is my brother’: Murder charge filed after man found dead between vehicles
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
The fence around the Algonquin pool has been patched up after vandalism incidents.
Algonquin Pool vandalism has deeper meaning, neighbors say

Latest News

New city fleet building
New Madison city fleet building opens
If you are finally going to back to the office in downtown Louisville, you may be stunned by...
‘Very scary and lonely’: Homeless woman describes living on Louisville streets
Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall...
‘I felt like I was in a Mafia, Chicago nightmare:’ J. Alexander’s shooting witness describes chaos inside restaurant
The Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday that the National Collegiate Athletic Association...
Universities, student athletes past and present react to Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA