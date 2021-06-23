UofL Health opens inpatient unit offering psychiatric treatment for seniors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health’s Peace Hospital has opened up a new inpatient unit that will provide short-term psychiatric treatment for adults 55 and older.

A ribbon cutting event for the new psychiatric inpatient unit was hosted Tuesday morning at UofL Health’s Frazier Rehabilitation Institute.

The new 20-bed unit will provide treatment for a multiple mental health and substance use disorders for older adults. Peace Hospital’s Geriatric Inpatient Program will be located within Frazier Rehab Institute, which will offer behavioral health and physical health needs for patients.

“At our geriatric inpatient program, we will provide care for depression, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar and agitation associated with dementia and more,” Martha Mather, CAO of UofL Health Peace Hospital said in a release. “This is another example of the commitment UofL Health has made to providing high-quality mental health care for people at all stages of life.”

UofL Health said the new unit created 40 new jobs in Louisville, including a program director, outreach coordinator, nurses and more. More than $1 million went into the creation of the project.

With the new unit, Peace Hospital operates a total of 262 beds for children and adults in need of mental health treatment.

