West Louisville students receive support through $10K donation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some support is coming to West Louisville students in the form of a $10,000 donation.

The MolinaCares Accord presented a check to the Neighborhood House Program for West Louisville Students Wednesday morning.

The money will help fund the Neighborhood House’s Youth Development Program.

The Program serves JCPS students from 20 different schools in West Louisville with academic and social-emotional support with the goal to help them succeed in both school and life.

