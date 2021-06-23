Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

West Louisville students receive support through $10K donation

MolinaCares Accord presents $10,000 check to the Neighborhood House Program for West Louisville...
MolinaCares Accord presents $10,000 check to the Neighborhood House Program for West Louisville Students(WAVE)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some support is coming to West Louisville students in the form of a $10,000 donation.

The MolinaCares Accord presented a check to the Neighborhood House Program for West Louisville Students Wednesday morning.

The money will help fund the Neighborhood House’s Youth Development Program.

The Program serves JCPS students from 20 different schools in West Louisville with academic and social-emotional support with the goal to help them succeed in both school and life.

You can learn more about the Neighborhood program here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hurt in a shooting at J. Alexander's on Oxmoor Court, according to Metrosafe.
Double shooting at J. Alexander’s restaurant under investigation in Louisville
Late Monday night, a woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Dixie Highway to help...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
A Louisville man who previously served time after crashing a stolen car and killing four...
Herbert Lee charged with two separate weekend incidents
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall...
‘I felt like I was in a Mafia, Chicago nightmare:’ J. Alexander’s shooting witness describes chaos inside restaurant

Latest News

He was last scene on June 20
Police searching for missing Oldham County Teen
Birds across the South and Midwest are dying from an unusual and unexplained illness.
Hundreds of birds are dying without explanation in Kentucky and Indiana
The lineup for Summer 2021 was announced Wednesday.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces Summer 2021 entertainment lineup
LMPD is suffering a staffing shortage.
LMPD short 250 officers as city hits 100th homicide