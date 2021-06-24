Support Local Businesses
Authorities rule death of child was homicide

Keith Kennedy-McLeod
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators have confirmed the cause of death of a 3-year-old boy at a Jeffersontown hotel and his case is now ruled a homicide.

On Nov. 23, 2020, Jeffersontown police officers were called to an extended stay hotel about a child with burns.

Police say Rasir Oliver suffered burns all over his body and a traumatic brain injury which a doctor said was an indication of shaken baby syndrome.

Keith Kennedy-McLeod, who was dating the child’s mother, told investigators the child had run a bath using hot water and then got into the hot tub. Police said that story didn’t add up.

Kennedy-McLeod, who is from West Virginia, was arrested in Floyd County, Indiana on a Kentucky warrant from Jefferson County.

He is expected back in court in the case next month.

