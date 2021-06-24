Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ballard grad Ronnie Baker thankful for Olympic journey

Louisville native and Ballard High School grad Ronnie Baker will be a member of Team USA with...
Louisville native and Ballard High School grad Ronnie Baker will be a member of Team USA with two chances to win a gold medal.(WAVE 3 News)
By Connie Leonard
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A very thankful and very fast Louisvillian is on Team USA. Track and Field Olympian Ronnie Baker finished second in the 100 meter dash at the U.S. Track and Field trials to punch his ticket to Tokyo. Now, he wants more.

“I want a gold medal,” Baker said.

Baker grabbed that second-place finish with a personal best time of 9.85 seconds to get the coveted spot in the Olympic Games. The Louisvillian tells us, it still hasn’t quite hit him.

>>RELATED STORY: Ballard grad qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

“I was kind of relieved,” he smiled, “it was like, okay it’s done.”

Baker was guided early on by Ballard High track coach Don Goodwin who helped him realize he could be one of the fastest men alive. Surprisingly, a lot of cheese contributed.

“He was always challenging me to run faster and I remember he actually incentivized us with a big pizza party he was going to throw if I run a certain time,” Baker remembered of his coach and friend. “He would say, ‘and I’ll throw the whole team a pizza party,’ and I was like ‘sweet!’”

Baker also credits coaches and teammates at Texas Christian University for his success. The school has the most student athletes running under 10 seconds in its collegiate sprint history and it is where Baker earned two national titles. After hamstring and bone injuries kept him out of championships the past six years, Baker, 27, leaned on one thing.

“The biggest thing for me is just lots of prayer because there have been plenty of times when I just wake up and I don’t want to go run,” Baker said. “I love it, but there are things in life when things just get hard.”

With those hard times behind him, Baker has two chances for gold in the 100-meter dash and the 4x100 relay.

“Now being healthy and being able to make the Olympic team and be an Olympian, it’s so awesome,” Baker said, “so I just always trusted God that he was going to make it happen.”

Speaking directly to the camera in the hope that friends and family in his beloved 502 area code are watching back home the track and field Olympian said, “I love you guys and I’m super excited to represent Team USA and bring home the gold medal for you guys and the City of Louisville.”

Baker leaves for Tokyo July 24. You can watch his competitions at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on WAVE 3 News and NBC.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to...
JCPS employees to receive stipend
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
LMPD detectives investigating a shooting that occurred on June 23 on Norbrook Drive off...
Teenager in critical condition after being shot near GE Appliance Park
Opponents of critical race theory disrupted a Jefferson County Board of Education work session...
Opponents of critical race theory escorted out of JCPS school board meeting after disruption

Latest News

Louisville Slugger Field welcomed fans back for another night of full capacity on Wednesday,...
Fans excited to see Louisville Slugger Field back at full capacity
Fans were excited Louisville Slugger Field reopened at full capacity.
Fans excited to see Louisville Slugger Field back at full capacity
Bats pitcher Hunter Greene
Bats beat Indianapolis 5-0 as Greene impresses in Louisville Slugger Field debut
Re-Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field
Bats draw 10,131 on Re-Opening Night