Bats beat Indianapolis 5-0 as Greene impresses in Louisville Slugger Field debut

Bats pitcher Hunter Greene
Bats pitcher Hunter Greene(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hunter Greene struck out six in five shutout innings in his first home game as a Louisville Bat.

The Bats scored three times in the first inning on their way to a 5-0 win over Indianapolis.

Logan Morrison drove in two with an RBI triple to right.

Greene threw multiple pitches over 100 on the radar gun, topping out at 102.

The 21 year-old was the #2 pick in the 2017 Major League Draft.

He improves to 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA in two starts in AAA. Greene walked three and gave up just two hits.

Sonny Gray, down on a rehab assignment, gets the start for the Bats on Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Indianapolis.

