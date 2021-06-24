Beshear: Student athletes can now benefit from name, image, and likeness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new executive order looks to keep Kentucky’s public universities competitive on the recruiting front.

The new rules makes it so athletes can profit from their works while in college.

Beshear said there was already interest in the executive session for the change, noting a plan tackle it in the 2022 session.

At least 17 other states have already passed laws allowing students to receive the money; Kentucky was the first to enact it by executive order.

That includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan.

Coaches across the state of Kentucky are applauding Governor Beshear’s order.

“We are entering into an exciting age in college athletics,” University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari said. “At the University of Kentucky, we have always put student-athletes first and today’s executive order by Governor Beshear, who I want to thank for making this a priority, will empower universities across the state to support their young men and women better than ever.”

“I’m very appreciative that Governor Beshear worked so quickly putting together an executive order allowing our student-athletes to earn additional compensation for use of their name, image and likeness,” said University of Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield. “It’s an extraordinary opportunity for our players moving forward and I know they are grateful for everyone coming together to make this a reality.”

This executive order also comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in a significant case that challenged the association’s ability to have national limits on benefits for athletes that are related to education, but more broadly the case has raised questions about the NCAA’s ability to limit benefits at all.

“This action ensures we are not at a competitive disadvantage in recruiting, and also that our student athletes have the same rights and opportunities as those in other states.” Governor Andy Beshear said. “For any individual athlete, their name, image and likeness are their own and no one else’s.”

The order takes effect July 1. It will remain in effect until it’s superseded by state or federal law.

