Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Biden administration expected to extend eviction moratorium

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American service members at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on evictions set to expire Wednesday, the Biden administration is expected to order an extension to the end of July.

Six million American families are behind on rent and at risk of being homeless this summer, according to the nonprofit National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Facing the possibility of mass evictions, the White House wants to buy more time to get federal rent relief money to the tenants who need it.

While nearly $50 billion has been allocated during the pandemic, some states like Arizona have only released 4% of their funds.

The funding can also save some mom-and-pop landlords who are on the brink of bankruptcy due to months of lost rent payments.

If the Biden administration acts as expected, it will mark the fourth time the deadline for lifting the ban on evictions has been pushed back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to...
JCPS employees to receive stipend
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
Opponents of critical race theory disrupted a Jefferson County Board of Education work session...
Opponents of critical race theory escorted out of JCPS school board meeting after disruption
LMPD detectives investigating a shooting that occurred on June 23 on Norbrook Drive off...
Teenager in critical condition after being shot near GE Appliance Park

Latest News

A teenage boy was shot in a neighborhood near GE’s Appliance Park on Wednesday afternoon and is...
Teenager in critical condition after being shot near GE Appliance Park
Louisville Slugger Field welcomed fans back for another night of full capacity on Wednesday,...
Fans excited to see Louisville Slugger Field back at full capacity
Wednesday night, June 23, 2021
Wednesday night, June 23, 2021
FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
More than 500 officers from various agencies are now looking for the suspect, who's considered...
Manhunt underway for suspect after officer found shot in the head in Fla.