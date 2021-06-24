Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bullet removed from horse after metal detector tips off caretakers

The bullet was removed from Hope.
The bullet was removed from Hope.(WAVE 3 News)
By Mike Fussell
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Curiosity, a metal detector and some caring people at the Kentucky Humane Society recently solved a mystery and allowed a horse in Shelby County to shed a dark piece of its past.

That all happened at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville.

A horse named Hope had just gotten back from the trainer. After several weeks of riding, Olivia Dixon, the KHS Equine Manager, said the mare had gotten fit.

“She’s still kind of a chunky girl,” Dixon said. “She’s in good shape for her. When she came back, the lump on her back looked even more noticeable than we remembered.”

The horse has an adoption lined up.
The horse has an adoption lined up.(WAVE 3 News)

Dixon said it wasn’t growing or showing any other issues. So, workers weren’t concerned about the free roaming horse from eastern Kentucky.

“A lot of horses from there come with scars and stuff and lumps and bumps,” she said. “It’s not that uncommon.”

But still, curiosity got the best of them.

“She has a lump on her neck that seems like nothing, but Lauren thought, what if we run a metal detector over it,” Dixon said in a Facebook video.

As soon as the two did that, the detector beeped indicating metal was found.

Caretakers used a metal detector to find the bullet.
Caretakers used a metal detector to find the bullet.(WAVE 3 News)

“Oh my gosh, Hope,” Dixon told the horse in the video. “So, right here probably is a bullet or a fragment of a bullet.”

Those suspicions were soon confirmed. A veterinarian pulled a bullet out of the horse’s neck.

Dixon said its not surprising because the mare’s arrival was marred with tragedy.

“After 20 or more of her herd members were shot and killed,” Dixon said.

She adds its not clear if Hope was shot along with those horses or if her bullet came from years before, but Dixon said removing it marks a symbolic step forward.

“She’s been in training and she’s gotten more adoptable in the time she’s been here,” she said. “So, it’s almost like that last little thing. We found that bullet and got it out. She can kind of just move on and find a home and be adoptable now.”

Hope already has an adoption lined up, but there are many other horses at the farm that are still available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to...
JCPS employees to receive stipend
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
LMPD detectives investigating a shooting that occurred on June 23 on Norbrook Drive off...
Teenager in critical condition after being shot near GE Appliance Park
Natalie Roberts, 9, her grandmother, and cousin were walking home from a Saturday morning stop...
9-year-old girl finds gun lying near Breckenridge Lane sidewalk in St. Matthews

Latest News

Fans were excited Louisville Slugger Field reopened at full capacity.
Fans excited to see Louisville Slugger Field back at full capacity
Opponents of critical race theory disrupted a Jefferson County Board of Education work session...
Opponents of critical race theory escorted out of JCPS school board meeting after disruption
Confidentiality was the focus Tuesday of a federal court hearing in the lawsuit Papa John’s...
Schnatter, Papa John’s argue over confidentiality in latest lawsuit hearing
The reconstruction of the June 12, 2021 deadly crash on Interstate 64 in Shelby County caused...
Traffic redirected through Shelbyville as police reconstruct deadly weekend crash