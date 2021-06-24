Fans excited to see Louisville Slugger Field back at full capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Slugger Field welcomed fans back for another night of full capacity on Wednesday, after Tuesday night’s “Re-Opening Night.” Tuesday was their first game at full capacity since Labor Day of 2019, a span of 660 days.

One fan, who has gone through multiple rounds of chemotherapy, received some baseball therapy Wednesday night.

Callen Tyson, 11, from Richmond, Virginia, was diagnosed with cancer at age four and has undergone more than a dozen chemotherapy treatments. As part of his “Best Day Ever,” he also visited the Louisville Slugger Museum before heading to the Louisville Bats game to throw out the first pitch.

As fans were getting settled in their seats, Tyson was finding his place on the mound. It was part of his “Best Day Ever” after visiting Louisville to meet his idol Louisville-based SuperChef Darnell Ferguson.

“Baseball is my favorite sport, so it was cool to in front of a crowd be able to throw out a pitch,” Tyson told WAVE 3 News after.

Tyson wasn’t the only one excited to see a crowd at the field — the fans were, too. John York, a Reds fan from Nashville, said he was glad to be back at Slugger Field.

“The stadium is smaller, there’s not a bad seat,” he said. “We absolutely love coming out here.”

York said baseball reminds him of summer, and after a year without baseball in person, he’s glad things are feeling back to normal.

“I mean when you go to a baseball game it means summer is here. That’s what it means to me. Even to watch it on TV but it’s so much better in person,” York said.

There was a feeling of excitement all around the stadium, with Reds top prospect Hunter Greene on the mound.

“The weather’s perfect,” Louisville native Austin Baker told WAVE 3 News. “Big arm on the mound — debut out of Hunter Greene. I mean it’s perfect. The day, the pitcher, the game, everything. It’s exciting here, man. The energy is up and it seems like it’s normal here again. It’s fun and it’s good to see out here.”

