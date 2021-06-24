Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car

K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.(Cocoa Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer with the Cocoa Police Department died Wednesday afternoon in the back of her patrol vehicle.

Police say K-9 Zena’s handler checked on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Center at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne.

No other details surrounding the K-9′s death have been released.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and if department policies and procedures were followed, according to the police department.

K-9 Zena, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was donated to the department last August and was its newest patrol dog. She was trained and certified in April for patrol work.

The Cocoa Police Department is heartbroken to announce the passing of our newest patrol dog, K-9 Zena. K-9 Zena was...

Posted by Cocoa Police Department on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman trying to help someone in a crash was hit and killed as she tried to cross Dixie...
Good Samaritan killed crossing Dixie Hwy. to help person in car crash; driver charged with DUI
For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to...
JCPS employees to receive stipend
Former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, is seen handing out winter coats at a Kentucky...
Rex Chapman says he was offered $500K as high school basketball star
LMPD detectives investigating a shooting that occurred on June 23 on Norbrook Drive off...
Teenager in critical condition after being shot near GE Appliance Park
Opponents of critical race theory disrupted a Jefferson County Board of Education work session...
Opponents of critical race theory escorted out of JCPS school board meeting after disruption

Latest News

President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
Biden: 'We have a deal'
Deputies were called to the forest on a report of a shooting about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
Man accused of shooting son in Bernheim Forest
Ahead of Derek Chauvin's sentencing, the Minnesota AG is asking the public for statements about...
Minn. attorney general asks for community statements on Chauvin
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat