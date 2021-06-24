Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Increasing heat, humidity and rain chances

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures warming with higher humidity to end the week
  • Rain, heavy downpours for some over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Another night with free A/C before the heat and humidity begin to increase!

It will be a bit warmer as highs push into the mid to upper 80s under a partly sunny sky. The UV index will nearly max out so be sure to wear the sunscreen.

We’ll see a few clouds late Thursday. Look up to see the Full Strawberry Moon. Overnight lows fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Friday, especially in areas west of I-65. We’ll keep rain in the forecast through the weekend and into next week.

Rain chances will increase a bit for the weekend, scattered on Saturday and more likely Sunday. Those who see the rainfall could see sizable totals as the downpours pass through. Temperatures will warm in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the weekend and hold in the mid-80s with a daily thunderstorm chance for the majority of the 10 Day Earliest Alert.

