FORECAST: Summer heat builds through the weekend

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • STRONG T-STORMS: Friday looks to feature the best chance; highest risk along and north of the Ohio River
  • HOT/HUMID/DAILY STORMS: Another rinse & repeat setup starting this weekend into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It feels like summer once again across the region. We’ll see highs in the 80s this afternoon and slightly higher humidity. A few isolated downpours are possible this evening but most will stay dry.

Tonight will be a warm and breezy night with lows in the 60s and low 70s. Fading thunderstorms will dry to push into southern Indiana towards sunrise Friday.

After a few spotty showers early Friday, there is a better chance of gusty thunderstorms Friday afternoon, mainly along and north of the Ohio River. Some storms can produce heavy rain and strong winds. Highs tomorrow top out in the 80s.

Isolated thunderstorms remain possible north of Louisville Friday night. Expect lows in the 60s and 70s.

The cold front we have been tracking all week now looks to stall then bascially fade off the weather map during the weekend into next week. We will get locked into a hot and humid setup with a daily risk for heavy thunderstorm; widespread coverage is looking less likely if current trends hold.

