FORECAST: Summer heat returns today

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • STRONG THUNDERSTORMS: Friday looks to feature the best chance but mainly along and north of the Ohio River
  • HOT/HUMID/DAILY STORMS: Another rinse & repeat setup starting this weekend into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - That “summer feel” returns today with highs well into the 80s and an uptick in the humidity levels. It will be breezy at times as well this afternoon. There may be enough moisture far west for a thunderstorm after 6 PM; most will stay dry.

A warm and breezy night ahead. Fading thunderstorms could push showers into our Southern IN counties toward sunrise on Friday.

There is a greater potential for some gusty thunderstorms Friday afternoon, mainly along and north of the Ohio River; this zone could expand more into KY. Some thunderstorms could contain some very heavy rainfall in addition to strong wind gusts.

Isolated thunderstorms along the cold front north of Louisville remain possible Friday night. Expect lows in the 70s.

The cold front we have been tracking all week now looks to stall then basically fade off the weather map over the weekend into next week. This means we will get locked into a hot/humid set-up with a daily risk for heavy thunderstorms, but widespread coverage is looking less likely if the trends hold.

