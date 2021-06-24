Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures and humidity return

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 90s with humidity bounce back for the weekend
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms also return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will be a warm and breezy night with lows in the 60s and low 70s. Fading thunderstorms will dry to push into southern Indiana towards sunrise Friday.

After a few spotty showers early Friday, there is a better chance of gusty thunderstorms Friday afternoon, mainly along and north of the Ohio River. Some storms can produce heavy rain and strong winds. Highs tomorrow top out in the 80s.

Isolated thunderstorms remain possible north of Louisville Friday night. Expect lows in the 60s and 70s.

It will be hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms around on Saturday. The risk looks higher north/west of the Louisville Metro at this time. Any downpour that develops will be highly capable of producing very heavy rainfall.

The stalled front to the north will be the focal point for showers and thunderstorms. As these storms drift to the south and east scattered storms will remain in the weekend forecast - though chances stay low. The same general pattern looks to continue much of next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each day. Highs will are expected to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

